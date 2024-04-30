EC Sacks Staff Amid Bribery Allegations In Ejisu By-election

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has swiftly responded to bribery allegations by withdrawing two of its temporary staff members following the emergence of a controversial video purportedly showing them accepting monetary inducements during the Ejisu by-election.

The video, which quickly went viral, captured an unnamed individual believed to be the Kwadaso, Kingsley Nyarko placing a white envelope on the table in front of the EC officials, sparking concerns over electoral integrity and transparency.

In a resolute statement issued in the aftermath of the scandal, the commission reiterated its steadfast commitment to upholding fundamental principles of integrity, truth, and transparency in all electoral processes. The EC reaffirmed that these core values serve as pillars guiding the conduct of all its staff, emphasizing the critical importance of adhering to ethical standards and legal compliance.

The decision to withdraw the two implicated staff members pending a thorough investigation underscores the EC’s zero-tolerance stance towards misconduct that undermines the credibility of electoral institutions. The commission’s commitment to upholding its laws and maintaining the public’s trust in the electoral system’s integrity remains resolute, as emphasized in its official communication addressing the incident.

“The Electoral Commission has taken immediate steps and has withdrawn the two (2) temporary staff while investigations take place. The commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff. The commission will not countenance acts which cast a slur on the integrity of the institutions and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws,” the commission affirmed in its statement.

As the investigation unfolds to ascertain the facts surrounding the alleged bribery incident, the EC’s proactive response underscores its commitment to upholding electoral standards and preserving the integrity of democratic processes. The public’s confidence in the electoral system’s impartiality and fairness remains a top priority for the Electoral Commission as it continues to navigate the aftermath of this troubling development.

By Vincent Kubi