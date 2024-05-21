Guardiola Hints At City Exit

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has hinted that next season could be his last as Manchester City manager.

Guardiola led his team to a record fourth consecutive English title with a 3-1 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

He has a contract until 2025 which he intends to honour, but the 53-year-old suggested he might not sign another new deal.

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying,” Guardiola said.

“We have talked with the club and my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But after eight or nine years, we will see.”

Guardiola has now won 15 major trophies in eight years at City and could make it 16 with an FA Cup final against Manchester United next weekend.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss admitted he is “tired” and said he will need to find fresh “motivation” over the summer before beginning the new season in August.

“I have a contract, I’m still here,” he said. “Some of the moments I’m a bit tired, but some of the moments I love and we are here winning games, looking good with new players.

“I start to think about, ‘No one has done four in a row, why don’t we try?’ And now I feel it’s done, so what next?

“Right now I don’t know what exactly the motivation is to do it because it’s difficult to find it when everything is done.”

If Guardiola follows through on his commitment to stay at City next season, he expects Arsenal to challenge again for the title.