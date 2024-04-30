EC Warns Against Bribery Attempts In Ongoing Ejisu By-Election

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a strong warning against any attempts to bribe its officials during the ongoing Ejisu by-election.

This comes after the commission’s attention was drawn to a video circulating on social media, which appears to depict an alleged bribery incident at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station, with the code F311503.

The video shows a gentleman approaching the table and dropping an envelope on the table, which was being manned by the Presiding Officer and Ballot Issuer. In response, the EC has taken immediate action, withdrawing the two temporary staff involved while investigations are underway.

The commission emphasizes that it upholds the principles of integrity, truth, and transparency, which are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff.

The EC has made it clear that it will not tolerate any acts that could compromise the integrity of the institution and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws.

The commission has assured the public that a report on the incident will be made available in due course. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, and the EC’s commitment to ensuring a free and fair by-election in Ejisu.

By Vincent Kubi