Chief Imam’s Office Smells A Scam

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu-National Chief Imam and Sheikh Arimiyao Shaibu – National Chief Imam’s Spokesperson

The Office Of The National Chief Imam has expressed disappointment in the National Sports Authority (NSA) for failing to link up with the office after seeking a partnership with it about a planned soccer duel between the Accra Great Olympics and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The said soccer engagement was as per the meeting held with the Chief Imam intended to endorse peace ahead of the December elections.

Sheikh Arimiyao Shaibu, Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu in a reaction to the development said “the Chief Imam feels disrespected after the National Sports Authority reached out to him followed by a media launch on the subject only for the whole thing to fizzle out. Not even a correspondence to the Deputy Director General of the NSA from the Office Of The National Chief Imam was acknowledged let alone responded to when I sent a reminder about the programme. We demand an apology.”

He said “we smell something fraudulent and would demand of the Sports Minister to order an investigation especially against the backdrop of a possibility of some appeals for sponsorship being undertaken by the organizers when really there is no such soccer duel taking place.”

The scheduled date for the event, 28th April, 2024 has elapsed and there is still no word as to whether the event has been postponed or put off entirely the Spokesperson said.

“Nobody has deemed it necessary out of courtesy to tell the Chief Imam anything. We thought that when the scheduled date was approaching we would have had a logo or poster on the engagement brought to the Office Of The National Chief Imam but nothing of that sort came Sheikh Arimiyao said.

By A.R. Gomda