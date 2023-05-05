Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Apologises To Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, has apologised to Okyeame Kwame after he lost a defamatory lawsuit filed against him by the rapper.

This comes three years after he claimed that the rapper was one of the musicians given a share in the government’s GH¢2 million meant for the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

According to a report filed by Graphic Online, the case, which was settled through an arbitration process that was later adopted by the courts as a consent judgment on March 23, 2023, required Ambolley to issue a public apology retracting his defamatory comments against Okyeame Kwame.

Ambolley explained in a statement published on LinkedIn that he erred in several aspects about the usage of cash granted by the Ghanaian government to the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) during an interview on 3FM on February 22, 2020.

He expressly retracted his earlier statements that Okyeame Kwame had received a personal loan from MUSIGA funds and instead stated that MUSIGA had entered into an agreement with Midland Bank to provide security/collateral for loans to support artistes, and that Okyeame Kwame had applied for and been granted a loan from the bank, which he had since paid back in full.

“I was mistaken concerning some of the details of the matter, particularly with respect to my colleague musician and MUSIGA member Kwame Nsiah Apau, also known as Okyeame Kwame, and I wish to correct and clarify those facts,” the post read.

Ambolley’s earlier interview on 3FM alleged that the former President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’, had shared an amount of GH¢2 million given to the union by the government among some musicians, including Okyeame Kwame.