Robbers Kill Student

A STUDENT studying Renewable Energy Engineering at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has been killed by armed robbers in a robbery incident that occurred at Nsesereso near Abronye in the Sunyani West District.

This was contained in a press release issued by a deputy registrar of the university, Alfred Appiah, yesterday.

The deceased, Abdul Aziz Issah, was said to be returning from a field trip to Bui Power Authority in the company of his colleagues, but upon reaching Nsesereso they were attacked by armed robbers near Abronye, a farming community in the Sunyani West District.

The student died in the course of the attack while six students also sustained injuries, but were treated and discharged at a health facility.

“Tragically, one student lost his life as a result of the incident, and the family of the deceased has been notified. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” part of the release read.

Fortunately, one of the robbers has been arrested by a team of police officers from the Sunyani Police Command, and is currently helping in investigation.

The statement urged residents in and around the area to report any suspicious character to the police for further action.

