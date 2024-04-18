We’ll Collaborate To Deal With Security Threats – CDS To GIS

Lt Gen Oppong Peprah presenting a plaque to the CG Kwame Asuah-Takyi

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lt Gen Thomas Oppong Peprah, has assured the management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) of its readiness to collaborate with them in dealing with security threats along the borders of the country.

The CDS, who made this known when he paid a working visit to the headquarters of the Ghana Immigration Service yesterday in Accra, said such collaboration would help ensure continuous peace in the country.

He said “the advent of terrorism in the Sahel which is descending towards some states is an indication that as security forces, we would have to work together to deal with the threat along the borders and ensure the peace and security of the country.”

“It improves our interoperability through the joint operations and training conducted along the borders,” he added.

He mentioned that such collaboration with GIS and other security agencies would not only compensate them for their numbers that would have affected their operations, but also enable them share resources to improve the security of the country.

The CDS inspecting an honour guard during the visit

The CDS stated that the visit has been replicated at the Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service and Fire Service, with the objective of collaboration as well as deepening their relationship given their role in the security architecture of the country.

He also commended the Comptroller General and GIS staff for their continued support and working relationship with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and other security agencies.

For his part, the Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah-Takyi, who applauded the CDS, said the visit signifies the importance of collaboration in national security.

He indicated that the visit also sends a signal about the strong partnership between the security agencies as well as the shared commitment to safeguarding the national borders and protecting the citizens.

According to him, their relationship dates back to the 1970s when the Border Guard unit of the GIS worked closely with the Ghana Armed Forces, collaboration which saw the military supporting and training immigration personnel.

“Together, we can enhance border security, intelligence and joint operations. Considering the challenges of migration worldwide, the Ghana Immigration Service believes addressing security matters in relation to cross border activities is very paramount,” he added.

Lawyer Asuah-Takyi also promised the CDS of GIS commitment to equally collaborate with GAF to protect citizens and ensure that the country’s borders were adequately secured, adding that its outfit will continue to seek for the assistance of GAF in their operations, especially in the Northern front.

The maiden visit by the CDS also afforded management of both security agencies an avenue to interact and share views on their operations for a sustainable relationship.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah