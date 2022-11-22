Ronaldo Admits Ghana’s Quality

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is brimming with optimism ahead of their game against Ghana on Thursday.

Notwithstanding his side’s huge potential, the Manchester United ‘outcast’ has admitted Ghana is the toughest opponent in Group H.

He said in an interview that, “I believe we have enormous potential. I believe [we can win] and I have that feeling, but we have to start well with Ghana, which is the hardest.”

Ronaldo also said he had nothing to prove by winning the World Cup as he had “nothing missing in my life.”

“If I had to prove something at 37 years and eight months [old]… After what I’ve already done and won, it would be a surprise for me,” Ronaldo added.

“I am an ambitious player. I would love to win this World Cup. It would be magical, it would be spectacular, a dream.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved so far… Thanks to God, I have nothing missing in my life.”

The former Real Madrid man has defended the timing of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan and told journalists to stop asking his Portugal teammates about him.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the interview, Ronaldo said he did not regret the timing despite the fallout overshadowing Portugal’s preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

Sources have told ESPN that Manchester United are seeking to terminate the 37-year-old’s contract following his criticism of the club and manager Erik ten Hag.

“Timing is always timing,” Ronaldo said at a news conference at the Al Shahaniya Sports Club. “From your side it is easy to look at how we can choose timings. Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry what others think. I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in.”