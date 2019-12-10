Russia Get 4-Year Ban

Russia could miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed a four-year ban on the nation using its flag, anthem and team names at Olympic and other major sports events.

Among the major events in the four-year period is the 2022 World Cup.

When asked for clarification on Russia’s participation in qualifying and the final tournament itself, a FIFA spokesperson told ESPN, “FIFA has taken note of the decision taken by WADA’s executive committee today. FIFA is in contact with WADA and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations to clarify the extent of the decision in regards to football.”

Euro 2020 is not recognised by WADA as a major event; therefore, Russia will still be able to take part in the competition, where its Saint Petersburg Stadium is set to host several games ‒ including a quarterfinal.

WADA’s executive committee took the decision in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Monday after it concluded Moscow had tampered with laboratory data by planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.

One of the conditions for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which was suspended in 2015 in the wake of the athletics doping scandal but was reinstated last year, had been that Moscow provides an authentic copy of the laboratory data.

The punishment leaves the door open for clean Russian athletes to compete at major international sporting events without their flag or anthem for four years, as was the case during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

RUSADA has 21 days to appeal the sanctions endorsed by WADA’s executive committee, and if it does so, the case will be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), WADA has said.