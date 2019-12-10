Kotoko Introduce Konadu Today

Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko will introduce returnee coach Maxwell Konadu at its training grounds today, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS can confirm.

Yesterday, the former Kotoko forward penned a contract that will see the coach take charge of the club for two years.

At the contract signing ceremony, Coach Konadu, who took over from interim trainer Johnson Smith, promised to give off his best.

He promised to be totally committed in realising his dream of taking the club to greater heights.

Coach Konadu was also tasked to restore the club’s fortunes, particularly on the African terrain, having exited prematurely in this year’s CAF Champions League.

The 2017 WAFU Cup winner guided Kotoko to lift the Ghana Premier League in 2011.

The domestic league is expected kick off on December 28 after a break following a documentary that captured some football officials involved in various alleged corrupt practices.

