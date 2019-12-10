Latex Foam Medal League Ends In Style

The winners and some of the officials in a group photograph

The Latex Foam monthly medal competition for 2019 ended recently at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The competition was organised in a league format with a focus on appearance and position in all the 12 monthly medals played in the year.

The men’s section saw Edward Prempeh emerging as the league winner with 233 points from all 12 competitions. He took home a king size mattress as his prize.

He was followed by Mark Asiamah with 204 points, also from 12 competitions who had a double size mattress for his effort. Daniel Ntim took the third position and took home a medium size mattress by accumulating 198 points from 10 competitions. Mark Kakrabah-Ampeh, all winners and the top 20 out of the 85 players who participated took home Dona pillows from the sponsors.

The ladies had Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour taking home a queen size mattress as her prize for placing first with 281points from 11 competitions. Judy Gyima Bota had a double size mattress for placing second with 186 points from eight competitions. The third and final positions for the ladies were taken by Constance Awuni (170 points), and she had a medium size mattress. All winners and the top 10 players had pillows. In total, 18 ladies participated in the league.

The Head of Operations, Royal Golf Club, Prof. BK Baiden, singled out Latex Foam for being a true partner for life of the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

He recounted how the company has continuously supported the club’s monthly medal and masters’ championship for the past 18 years and called on other corporate institution to follow suit in golf sponsorship.