Mawutor Eyes Black Stars Call-Up

David Gordon Mawutor

David Gordon Mawutor is arguably one of the brightest spots in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

The FC Zhetysu Taldykorgan midfielder’s box to box brilliance has earned him first team shirt since joining the top flight league.

The central midfielder’s exceptional ability to provide more scoring options for attackers makes him a midfield powerhouse.

So far, the defensive midfielder has managed to hit the back of the net two times in 52 games, but his countless assists are what differentiate him from other midfielders.

And responding to his readiness for a national team call-up (Black Stars), he said in simple terms, “I am ready”.

He typifies Chelsea and Ghana legend Michael Essien and has the strong conviction that his inclusion in the Stars will make a huge difference.

“It is every player’s dream to wear the national colours. l am ready any time to respond to the national call, l have been looking forward to that chance, and promise to grab that opportunity with both hands.”

The 16-year-old added, “l believe in the saying that when preparation meets opportunity, success is guaranteed, so I’m really working hard to achieve that objective.”

He said the middle -placed club is doing well and commended his teammates and technical staff for their support.

The Ghanaian-born Tajikistani footballer was a former Division Two campaigner in Ghana.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum