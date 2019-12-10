Assembly To Adopt ‘Ahotor Oven’ For Fish Processing

TEMA METROPOLITAN Assembly (TMA), in collaboration with the Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF) and the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research, is coming out with a new fish smoking technology in Tema to promote good health.

The improved stove for fish smoking dubbed ‘Ahotor Oven’ is being used to replace the traditional method which was not environmentally friendly in fish processing.

The fisheries commission has introduced what it terms as ‘Class 1’ certificate seal’ to regulate the wholesomeness of Ghana’s fish products to meet international standards before export.

The Class 1 seal has become necessary owing to the health concerns raised about Ghana’s fish products on the international market.

Felix Mensah Annan-LA, Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, disclosed this to DAILY GUIDE on the sidelines of the Farmers’ Day celebration in Tema that report received on the handling of fish products had compelled the assembly to act immediately to address the situation and the ‘Ahotor Oven’ was one of the many measures being adopted.

He said ‘Ahotor Oven’ was proving to be energy efficient and more durable than the baseline stove that the fisherfolk use, adding that the new technology also has improved combustion system with less of an impact on women’s health.

Touching on the activities of fishermen, he said that he had intervened to ensure no person engaged in hoarding of premix fuel in the metropolis so that they would remain in good business.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema