‘Sacking World Cup Winning Coach Unfair’

Jorge Vilda

Former Spain Head Coach, Jorge Vilda, says being sacked weeks after winning the Women’s World Cup was “unfair.”

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) dismissed Vilda on Tuesday, with Montse Tome named his successor.

Vilda’s exit came amid the fallout after the behaviour of RFEF President, Luis Rubiales, at the World Cup final.

“In sporting terms, I am going to accept all the criticisms, but on a personal level I think it has been unfair,” Vilda, 42, told Cadena SER.

“It has been a special year. Nothing has ever been said directly but indirectly things have been said that do not suit me. Things have been said that are not true.”

Spain beat England in the World Cup final on August 20 but the win was overshadowed by Rubiales kissing forward Jenni Hermoso, which she has said was not consensual.

Most of Vilda’s coaching staff resigned and 81 players refused to play for Spain in the aftermath.

Rubiales has refused to resign but has been provisionally suspended by FIFA; football’s world governing body, with Pedro Rocha appointed interim president.

In a statement, the RFEF did not give a specific reason for Vilda’s dismissal, saying he had been “a promoter of the values ​​of respect and sportsmanship in football.”

However, the RFEF has been exploring whether it could sack Vilda – considered a close ally of Rubiales – since last week.

The RFEF called the move “one of the first renewal measures” announced by Rocha.

Vilda, who had been in charge of the national team since 2015, survived a player revolt in September 2022, when the RFEF said 15 players had submitted identical emails saying they would not play for Vilda unless “significant” concerns over their “emotional state” and “health” were addressed.