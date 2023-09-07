Paintsil Blow For Ghana …As Stars Seek AFCON Ticket

Joseph Paintsil

Ghana Winger, Joseph Paintsil, is facing uncertainty regarding his participation in today’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Central African Republic.

Reports suggest that the Genk star has suffered an injury and is currently receiving treatment in Accra.

This injury has cast doubt on his availability for the crucial AFCON qualifier, while his Black Stars teammates are already in Kumasi preparing for the match.

Paintsil is currently not part of the Black Stars squad, which is currently lodged at the Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel in the Ashanti Region’s capital, Kumasi, preparing for the Central African Republic showdown. Paintsil is in Accra receiving medical attention, and his availability for the match will depend on further assessment.

The Black Stars contingent has already arrived in Kumasi to continue preparations for the 2023 AFCON tie against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium today.

As of now, 24 players who were invited to the Black Stars camp have reported for duty. The only player yet to arrive is Goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who was expected to land in Ghana yesterday.

Ghana needs at least a point in the upcoming match to secure qualification for the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghanasoccernet