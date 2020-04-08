Sagnarigu NPP Candidate Supports Military To Fight Covid-19 In Tamale

The Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Sagnarigu, Felicia Tetteh, has distributed items to the military at the Bawah Barracks in Tamale in the Northern Region to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

At a short ceremony, Mrs Tetteh presented quantities of liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, tissue papers, hand gloves, and Veronica buckets to the military who are part of the frontline workers fighting the virus.

She said the Coronavirus is no ‘respecter’ of persons and for the military cannot be left alone in the fight.

The Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Adu Ata was grateful for the gesture and gave the assurance that the items will be used for the purpose for which they were provided.

The Sagnarigu NPP candidate earlier distributed items to residents in the 53 communities in the constituency.

The donated items included nose masks, veronica buckets for washing hands, soaps, hand sanitizers among others.

She also took the opportunity to sensitize the people on the dangers associated with covid-19 and urged them to continue to observe the safety protocols laid out by the President and the health authorities.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale