SSNIT Donates GHS 500,000 To COVID-19 Fund



The Management of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has presented GH¢500,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to help in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Board Chairman of SSNIT, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor who led the SSNIT delegation, in presenting the cheque to the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare at the Jubilee House, mentioned that the Trust was heeding the President’s call for all to support the fight against the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

Dr. Addo Kufuor indicated that notwithstanding the toll of the pandemic on businesses and organisations, including SSNIT, the Board and Management deemed it appropriate to step up to support the national effort.

“SSNIT’s work involves collection of contributions and payment of benefits to workers as and when they qualify. What that simply means is that, if workers die, there will be no SSNIT Scheme. We therefore commend the government for all the hard work, they are putting in to help fight this pandemic. We are here to present what others might call our widow’s mite, but we call it, the Pensioners’ donation,” he said.

Dr Addo Kufuor also called on all compatriots to give full support to the President and the Government in their efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

He also urged the public to play their roles and adhere to all the precautionary measures saying “Please observe the protocols and stay at home, staying at home is your patriotic duty.

The Chief of Staff expressed appreciation to SSNIT for their contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to SSNIT for this handsome donation. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and donations from institutions such as yours in these crucial times. The President is committed to taking timely steps to help fight the spread of the virus and we are grateful to you for stepping up and helping.”