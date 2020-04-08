Ada Goes Spiritual In COVID-19 Fight

TRADITIONAL PRIESTS and Priestesses in the Ada Traditional Area of the Greater Accra Region have declared ‘spiritual war’ against the deadly coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

According to the spiritual leaders, the deities of the area have called for a closure of the whole Ada Township on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 9pm for a special traditional rites to be performed to block coronavirus from entering the traditional area.

Speaking with DGN Online on the development which many have described as curfew, Nene Johnathan Dokutso, the Secretary of the Ada Paramountcy explained that the one night closure will be enforced to enable a highly spiritual inclined environment for the traditional priest and the priestesses to perform a special traditional rites to prevent coronavirus from entering the Ada community and its environs.

“This is not curfew but this thing has been happening since time immemorial when we did not even have orthodox medicine and hospitals. When our old men sensed any danger they come together to perform certain rites to prevent sickness coming into the community or wherever they lived.”

“Coronavirus has been a worldwide issue and everybody is trying hard to prevent it from coming to their community and Ada is not an exception. So our traditional leaders have decided to perform some customary rites.

Although he failed to mention the specific location where the rites would be performed, the Secretary indicated that “No one goes to where they are going to perform their rites but if you go and you have any problem then that is your own issue. They know where they are going to perform the rites but there is not going to be curfew but a normal practice which our great grandfathers believed in.”

From Vincent Kubi, Tema