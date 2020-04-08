More Coys Donate To Covid-19 Fund

The most significant among today’s pack were donations from Ghana Gas Company which donated ₵1 million, Social Security and National Trust (SSNIT), Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) and Bel Aqua Ghana Limited who gave ₵500, 000 each respectively.

In addition to that amount, Bel Aqua also presented 1,000 packs of their bottled water.

This was followed by a donation from the Ghana Used Clothes Association who gave an amount of ₵300,000 and Ghana Exim Bank which also donated ₵ 250,000

The CEO’s Network, Ghana also came in with an amount of GH₵200,000, over 1,000 cartons of Adonko hand sanitisers from the Angel Group, ₵100,000 from the Volta Regional branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), ₵600,000 from the Anglican Church of Ghana, ₵50,000 from the Ghana Association of Former International Civil Servants (GAFICS) and ₵10,000 from the 2003 year group of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, who received the donations commended the companies for their sense of commitment to help the fight against the coronavirus which is devastating the world economies.

She expressed the appreciation of President Akufo-Addo and that of the nation on whose behalf she received the donations with a promise by government to put all their donations to good and effective use, especially the vulnerable and the needy.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent