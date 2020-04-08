Covid-19 Update: Central Region Records First Case

Central Region has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The region becomes the 7th in Ghana to have confirmed a positive case.

The Ghana Health Service’s regular updates indicated that the patient was identified and tested positive as a result of the ongoing enhanced contract tracing exercise.

The Greater Accra Region has the most cases with 274 cases recorded as at April 7, 2020.

The Ashanti Region has also recorded 25 cases followed by the Northern Region with 10 cases.

The Upper West, Eastern, Upper East and the Central regions have all recorded a case each.

Ghana’s case count currently stands at 313 with six deaths.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri