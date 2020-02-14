Sarkodie Inspires Kweku-Outluk’s Latest Collection

Models in ‘Glory’ collection

Kweku-Outluk, a top fashion brand in Ghana, is causing a stir in the fashion scene with yet another amazing collection called ‘Glory’.

The collection was released in early February 2020, and fashion enthusiasts are loving it.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kweku-Outluk, Isaac Frimpong-Manso, told NEWS-ONE on Thursday that the collection “is inspired by a song from renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie titled ‘Glory’ featuring Young L.”

Kweku-Outluk is known for its perfect blend of local and foreign prints, showcasing the uniqueness of African and Ghanaian prints, specifically the unique motifs in African prints.

‘Glory’ is the fifth collection by the fashion brand and in line with the ‘Year of Return’ mantra, designer Isaac envisaged 2020 as the ‘Year of Glory’, thereby crafting and showcasing African fabrics to catch international eyes and standards.

‘Glory’ cuts across formal, informal, casual and executive and it’s just perfect for every occasion

The Kweku-Outluk fashion brand is one of the most sought-after brands.

It started in 2012 and has been part of different fashion weeks. It has also made clothing for a number of the country’s celebrities and movie projects. It also has different outlets in Ghana and beyond (Canada).

By Francis Addo