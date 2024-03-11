Sarkodie Unhappy With Royalties System

Sarkodie

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, took part in a panel discussion at the 3i Africa Summit Partners and Stakeholders Mixer in Accra, together with other notable people from the creative sector.

Examining the intersection of Fintech, policy, and the creative industry was the main goal of the discussion.

Sarkodie clarified Ghana’s music royalties system throughout the conversation, highlighting the significance of putting in place an organised framework to guarantee that artistes receive their due compensation.

“Here in Ghana, the royalty system has been a major problem, but there is very little that can be done—it’s just a matter of setting up the system and getting the money back,” he stated.

Influential individuals including KOD, Chief Moomen, and director Juliet Asante were on the panel with Sarkodie.

The 3i Africa Summit is a ground-breaking international gathering with the goal of transforming Africa’s economic environment via the prudent and sustainable distribution of money.

The summit provides a forum for thought-provoking debates, creative problem-solving, and teamwork to promote long-term growth and development throughout the continent’s financial ecosystem.