‘In The Chest Of A Woman’ Goes To National Theatre

Clemento Suarex

‘In the Chest of a Woman’, a play written by the renowned playwright Efo Kodjo Mawugbe and directed by Ken Fiati, will be staged at the National Theatre in Accra.

An exciting performance will be staged on May 3 and 4 at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm each day.

‘In the Chest of a Woman’ tells the compelling story of a courageous woman who challenges societal norms by disguising her daughter as a boy, aiming to secure the throne for her to become the empire’s king – a secret she must protect at all costs.

Set against the backdrop of Ghanaian society, the play delves into themes of women empowerment, gender roles, and family inheritance rights, providing audiences with a thought-provoking exploration of cultural and social dynamics.

Featuring a stellar cast including Akofa Edjeani, Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia, Edinam Atatsi, Henry Agbai, Emmanuel Ato Ghartey, and more, ‘In the Chest of a Woman’ promises to deliver powerful performances that resonate with audiences long after the final curtain falls.

In addition to the stage production, audiences will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a special pre-Mother’s Day exhibition curated by the renowned filmmaker Mr. Kwaw Ansah and the Bisa Aberwa Museum.

This exhibition will showcase rich artefacts and collections celebrating womanhood, offering a unique complement to the themes explored in the play.

“The Africa Arts Network is thrilled to present ‘In the Chest of a Woman’ to audiences in Accra,” said Kofi Adinkra, founder of Africa Arts Network and producer of the play.

According to him, this production represents a culmination of commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and cultural exchange to promote the African experience globally.

“We invite theatre goers to join us for an unforgettable experience that celebrates the strength, resilience, and complexity of womanhood,” he stated.

Tickets for ‘In the Chest of a Woman’ are available for purchase online on egoticket.com and at the National Theatre box office on the days of the performances.