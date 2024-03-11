Ambassador Alima Meets Congressman Kofi Amo

The duo during Biden’s State of the Union address recently

Ghana’s Ambassador to the US, Hajia Alima Mahama has connected with Gabriel Felix Kofi Amo, the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants now an American politician serving as the US representative for Rhode Island’s 1st congressional district.

Gabe Amo, who worked in the Biden and Obama administrations, on November 7, 2023 became the first Black person to represent Rhode Island in the US Congress.

Ambassador Alima Mahama has had interactions with the congressman since she assumed office as Ambassador of Ghana to the United States.

On March 7, 2024, they exchanged pleasantries in the chamber of Congress just before President Biden delivered his 3rd State of the Union address to the US Congress.