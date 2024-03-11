Hassan Ayariga Is APC Flagbearer

Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga is the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC).

His choice was the outcome of a conference of delegates of the party held in Kumasi over the weekend.

The congress which was held at the Haske Event Centre in Asawase, Kumasi witnessed an impressive turnout of party faithful and other stakeholders from across the country.

The event was a display of unity and solidarity among the APC members as they assembled to show support in their leadership.

One of the key highlights of the event was the walk and the election of Dr. Hassan Ayariga as the party’s flagbearer.

The participants emphasised the importance of having a leader who is capable of bringing about positive change and development in the country.

The participants of the Walk and the National Delegates Congress made it clear that they believe Dr. Hassan Ayariga is the right person to lead Ghana and bring about the change that the country desperately needs.

They expressed their confidence in his ability to address the various challenges facing the nation and to steer it towards a brighter future.

For his acceptance, the flagbearer said, “I stand before you today, humbled and honoured to accept the responsibility of being elected as the Flagbearer for the All People’s Congress (APC) for the 2024 general elections. It is with great pride and gratitude that I address you as we embark on this journey towards the 2024 general election. I am truly grateful for the trust and confidence you have all placed in me to lead our party to victory. Ladies and gentlemen, in the year 2012, I made my first entry to run for the highest office of the Republic of Ghana. Over the years I have continued to run for the office and subsequently gathered a lot of experience, wisdom and knowledge in my bid.”