CDD Fights Anti-Gay Bill

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has asserted that the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, popularly known as Anti-Gay Bill, is not only ill-conceived but unconstitutional, and does not inure to the interest of the country.

The reaction of the Centre was contained in a press release on the bill’s passage on Wednesday, February 28. The CDD-Ghana stated that signing the bill into law would be a major setback for Ghana and its standing as a democratic society.

As such, they remain resolute in fighting the bill outside of Parliament after several attempts to have a level-headed debate about it proved futile due to the mass hysteria and fanaticism mobilised in support of the bill.

“Ghana’s democracy is not a simple majoritarian democracy where the majority can impose their will or prejudices on a minority merely because they have numbers on their side. Ours is a constitutional democracy, in which even a majority, no matter how numerous or vociferous, is restricted as to what it can and cannot do in the name of law. Importantly, our constitution protects minorities against oppression at the hands of a majority,” the statement read.