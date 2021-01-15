Shatta Wale Nominated For MTV Africa Music Awards

Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in music circles as Shatta Wale, credited with a number of hit songs, has been nominated for the ‘Best Fan Base Award’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ categories at the 2021 MTV MAMA Awards.

Shatta Wale will compete with some big names in the African music industry such as Wizkid, Serge Beynaud, Nadia Mukami and Naira Marley to win the Best Fan Base Award.

Beyoncé’s Already song which featured both Shatta Wale and Major Lazer has also been nominated for Best Collaboration Award alongside with Burna Boy’s Monster We Made with Chris Martin, Master KG’s Jerusalema remix with Burna Boy and Nomcebo, Wizkid’s Smile featuring H.E.R and Yemi Alade’s Shekere featuring Angelique Kidjo.

The MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA), which showcases the ultimate in African culture, music, and creativity, will be held in a re-imagined virtual format in partnership with Uganda, The Pearl of Africa on February 20, 2021.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130).

The awards ceremony will feature vibrant performances from leading African and international artistes and will also showcase some of the biggest cross-genre and cross-border collaborations.

Shatta Wale has taken to social media after the nominations to solicit for votes from his fans across the continent to help him win the awards.