Joy FM Hosts Virtual Edition Of ‘90s Jam’ Tonight

An Accra-based radio station, Joy FM, will tonight host the much-awaited virtual edition of its annual musical event dubbed ‘90s Jam’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which will be held live in the studios of Joy FM, will feature three celebrated disc jockeys (DJs), DJ Andy Dosty, Sammy Forson and DJ Black, who will entertain music fans with songs that ruled the music charts in the 90s and early 2000s.

The virtual event will be streamed live on Hitz FM, Joy Prime, MyJoyonline and other social media platforms. It is expected to last for more than three hours.

Fans of the annual event will have the opportunity to join in the jam in the studio via Zoom.

All the DJs billed to perform at the event have promised to put up a wonderful performance to satisfy music fans who will be watching the show from their various homes.

Last year’s edition of the event held at the Silver Star Tower in Accra, brought Accra to a standstill.

DJs such as DJ Black, Sammy Forson, DJ Andy Dosty, among others were fantastic on the night, dishing music that made hits in the 90s to entertain patrons at the event.

From the time the show officially kicked off at about 9pm, the three DJs took turns to dish out hit songs that defined the decade that saw countless names such as Tupac, Notorious BIG, Heavy D, MC Lyte, TLC, Naughty By Nature, Mark Morrison, CJ Lewis and Sisqo becoming torch bearers of that era.

As the songs oozed out of the large speakers at the venue, patrons could not hold back and they trickled onto the dance floor to rekindle a youthful glory.

Songs like Electric Slide, Macarena, Haddaway’s What Is Love, Jump by Kriss Kross, Black Girl’s 90’s Girl, House Of Pain Jump Around, among others were on rotation on the playlist, making sure there was no dull moment.

Patrons who attended the event could not resist the temptation to show off some of their 90s dance moves – like Running Man, Butterfly, Hammer and Jiggy.

There were performances from surprise artistes such as Kwaw Kese, Obour, Ex-Doe and Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame.

An ecstatic crowd, made up of over 1,000 patrons, thronged the venue to partake in the event.

By George Clifford Owusu