Bechem United Trainer Is Nasco Coach Of The Month

Kwaku Danso

Bechem United Head Coach, Kwaku Danso, has emerged the best coach of the month for December in the Ghana Premier League after an excellent run.

Danso guided the Hunters to four wins, two draws with no defeat in the month of December as well as the two matches played in November.

At the end of December, Bechem were leading the premiership standings with 14 points from possible 18.

He managed his side to three home wins and an away victory after the first six matches of the season (November to December).

He beat off competition from Great Olympics’ Annor Walker and WAFA SC trainer, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Danso will receive a NASCO Television set, a men’s grooming set and a personalized trophy as his award for the remarkable feat.