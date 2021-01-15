OGB Music Dumps Cryme Officer

Ogidi Brown

Ogidi Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of record label OGB Music, has terminated the contract of rising Afro-pop artiste Prince Isaac Arko, also known as Cryme Officer.

This termination follows a feud between the two parties relating to a social media post where Cryme Officer threatened to quit from the record label if something should happen to Fameye, a former signee after Ogidi Brown demanded his outstanding settlement.

A letter signed by Ogidi Brown to Cryme Officer, sighted by GNA Entertainment said that management were disappointed in the actions of Cryme Officer and felt betrayed as his actions pertained to disloyalty.

“You were notified of default under our contract by this letter, therefore this contract is terminated for actions taking over the media against the record label owner i.e. Ogidi Brown about the viral video you made concerning the issues between him and his former artiste Fameye.

“You are hereby advised to cease all performances, recordings and activities that concern your part of the contract in consideration. Our contract was only a year and same days old but I wanted you to know we greatly appreciate having you on our record label, your dedicated service and contribution to the record label was remarkable.

“Even though the past year amidst COVID-19 pandemic season was a very challenging one, you harboured no ill feelings at all towards the entire team,’’ excerpts of the letter said.

Cryme Officer in December 2019 signed a long-term contract with OGB Music in a deal which saw schnapps and eggs used during penning of the contract. GNA