Shatta Wale Schools Michael Blackson On Ghanaian Superstars

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has been schooling US-based comedian Michael Blackson about which artistes are superstars in Ghana.

Michael Blackson made headlines this week over his claims that he only knew four superstars in Ghana.

According to him, he only knows Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif.

However in an Instagram video with Michael Blackson in his studio, Sharta Wale tried to correct him on the notion that there are only four superstars in Ghana.

Shatta Wale asked Blackson why he made that statement because as someone with a Ghanaian lineage, he should know all his superstars.

He then asked Michael if he knew Camidoh, but he replied saying, “Oh yeah, the sugarcane guy, is he not from Nigeria?

Shatta Wale again asked him if he knew King Promise, Kidi Kuami Eugene, Samini and Jupitar, but the comedian responded as though he didn’t know them.

“Is it next to Neptune,” he questioned Shatta about Jupitar.

Shatta Wale continued to query him saying “so you don’t know Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede?” Michael Blankson then responded, “Ok I apologise. Ghana has three thousand artistes but nobody knows them.”

Why some music followers believed they were both just mocking the other artistes, others also think Shatta was trying to school Michael on the need to recognize the other artistes.