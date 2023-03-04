Suspect Escapes From Police Custody

The Police are on the hunt for Pius Anundoabil Ayoma, a private security officer who is said to have escaped from the Manet Police Station in Accra, where he was remanded pending his transfer to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The suspect was hauled before an Accra High Court over charges of robbery and attempted murder of his former employers, and was remanded into prison custody following a request by the prosecution.

But a source close to the issue told DAILY GUIDE that the accused person absconded from the Manet Police Station at the dawn of Thursday, and is yet to be apprehended by the police.

Prosecuting documents filed before the court indicate that Pius Anundoabil Ayoma, who lives off the Spintex Road in Accra, works with a private security company and was assigned to a couple who are the complaints in the case.

He served as security guard for the couple until he was relieved of that post upon a complaint made by the couple to his (the accused person’s) supervisor for petty stealing at their residence.

He went back to the complainants’ house on January 21, 2020, where he attacked the security man on duty, tied his legs and arms with rope and neck tie, and hit him several times with the but of a gun.

He then gained access to the main house with a duplicate key which he already had, forcefully broke into their bathroom where one of the complainants (the wife) was freshening up to go to church.

He then ordered her to transfer some money from her phone to a mobile number, which investigations later revealed was registered in his name. The complainant transferred GH¢2,000 to the number, and the accused later assaulted her and tied her in the room where he kept the security man.

The accused went ahead and ransacked the rooms and collected various items belonging to the couple, including two iPhones, one Dell laptop computer, one DSTV decoder, one Subwoofer, a 32 inches Samsung television, and one 55-inch Philip flat screen television.

Pius Anundoabil Ayoma, according to court documents, ordered the woman to order an Uber with her phone, which she did, and the accused conveyed the stolen items into the vehicle with the assistance of the driver.

He then laid ambush in wait for the husband who had returned from work, and shot at him after he tried to rescue his wife, who was tied to a toilet seat.

The accused then entered the Uber and ordered the driver at gun point to drive, but the accused during the trip ordered the Uber driver to stop a taxi for him, which he transferred his booty.

The police at this point had been informed about the activities of the accused, and they traced him to Kassapreko in Accra, where they met him in the taxi.

The accused however pointed a gun at the police and managed to escape, leaving the booty behind.

He then fled to Fumbisi, in the Upper East Region, where he was arrested, but had fired at the police and injured some officers in the process.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak