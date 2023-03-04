Kanayo Cancels 61st Birthday Over Election Results

Nollywood veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo had decided not to celebrate his birthday on March 1 because he says Nigerians are not happy about outcome of their Presidential election.

Nigeria’s electoral commission chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced the former Lagos governor as the winner of the February 25 election at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

The actor, who turned 61 on March 1, made it known that he is not happy about the results and that the Independent and National Electoral Commission, INEC, “sold shame in the market.”

He wrote, “I am not celebrating my birthday today because INEC sold shame in the market. God bless you, my fans and well-wishers, for your support and prayers.”

Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election has elicited a range of reactions from celebrities across the country.