Bawumia Ambushed In Kumasi

Thousands of residents mostly Muslims in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital on Friday besieged the Central Mosque to welcome the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia was given a tumultuous reception when he stormed the venue to commission and handed over the Kumasi Central Mosque, which he renovated.

As he arrived at the ground in the company of the National Chief Imam, the enthusiastic crowd mobbed him with songs of commendation in admiration and appreciation of his gesture for the Kumasi community.

Dr. Bawumia personally funded the reconstruction of the iconic Mosque to an ultra-modern complex with an expanded capacity from 4,000 to 7,000 as well as the provision of office complexes for Imams and Zongo Chiefs, a conference room, among other facilities.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ministers of State, MPs, including the National Chief Imam, Regional Imams, and some Members of the Diplomatic Corps were at the ceremony.

The Vice President was accompanied to the ground by a large number of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs from the Ashanti Region and beyond, in a move that underlines his overwhelming popularity in the party.

The old Kumasi Central Mosque was considered one of the oldest mosques in the country.

