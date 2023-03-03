2023 Hajj Fee Pegged At GHC75,000

Ghana Hajj Board has announced that prospective pilgrims for this year’s Hajj are to pay GHC75,000 as fee for the pilgrimage.

The Board said the amount which is equivalent to $6,500 is subject to change as a result of the prevailing exchange rate.

Per a statement issued by the Board, it mentioned that the deadline for payment is April 30 this year.

“The Ghana Hajj Board wishes to announce for the information of prospective pilgrims that this year’s Hajj package has been pegged at $6,500 which translates to GHC75,000. The deadline for the payment of this year’s fee is April 30, 2023.

“Prospective pilgrims are to take note the Cedi equivalent of GHC75,000 remains in force until March 31, 2023 and may change afterwards based on prevailing exchange rate after March ending,” the statement read in part.

The Board therefore urged prospective pilgrims to pay early through any of the 42 Accredited Agents nationwide in order to secure their slots.

This year’s Hajj is scheduled for Monday June 26, 2023 to Saturday July 1, 2023.

Find copy of the statement attached

By Vincent Kubi