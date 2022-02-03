Smart Sleeps in BNI Cells Over Ghc117,000 Extortion Case

Host of Onua TV Morning Show, ‘Onua Maakye’ Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, yesterday spent the night at the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) cells over his Ghc117,000 extortion case.

He, together with another staff of Onua Tv, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield (DJ GH Boy) were detained by the BNI after they were granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

The two were arraigned on Wednesday, February 2 for alleged extortion of Ghc117,000 from a businessman to which they pleaded not guilty to the charges of extortion and abetment to extortion.

The court granted them bail around 10:45 am with four sureties and the investigator who handled the case took the four sureties to verify their places of abode.

The two gentlemen were first taken to the National Security office where they stayed for three hours in the name of briefing the coordinator of what had transpired at the Court.

After three hours at the National Security, one officer (Eric Osei) went with the four sureties to verify their places of abode. This process was delayed until the court closed, hence they were not able to process all the conditions for bail.

The court closed at 4 pm at which time the officers who had gone for verification had not returned and so the two suspects were to the BNI and then to the Ministries Police Station where they were kept for an hour.

The National Security officers came for the accused persons with the explanation that they had ordered from above to bring them back to the office of National Security.