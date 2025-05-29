Sports Minister Champions Climate- Resilient Sports Infrastructure In Cape Town

Kofi Adams speaking at the forum

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has called for climate leadership in the world of sports, unveiling a series of green initiatives at the Global Sports and Sustainability Forum 2025 held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Addressing an international audience of policymakers, sports executives, and climate advocates, the Minister urged countries to reimagine sports infrastructure as a catalyst for environmental resilience and community development.

Hosted by SPORTS20 under the theme ‘Another World Is Possible,’ the event featured voices from around the world exploring how sport can confront global crises like climate change and biodiversity loss.

In his opening remarks, the Minister emphasised that sport is both a victim and a contributor to climate change, citing the examples of flooded pitches, rising temperatures, and unpredictable weather that disrupt competitions and training schedules.

Kofi Adams also hinted that the John Mahama-led administration will soon launch a new National Recreation Agency, tasked with leading a climate-conscious wellness movement.

Among its flagship programmes will be National Recreation Day and National Aerobics Day, both designed to engage citizens in tree planting, clean-up campaigns, and climate-friendly sporting events.

The Minister also addressed the environmental devastation caused by illegal small-scale mining, or galamsey and said Ghana will develop community sports academies and green parks on degraded lands in collaboration with mining companies, offering young people alternative livelihoods through sports.

The Minister praised SUCCA Africa, GHALCA, and SPORTS20 for their role in advancing the Green Futball Initiative, which has brought climate issues into the heart of Ghana’s sports culture.

GHALCA President John Ansah for his part said African football has a unique opportunity to lead by example in sustainability and commitment to green practices will not only protect the environment but also inspire future generations to embrace eco-friendly sportsmanship.