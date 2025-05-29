Man Convicted For Harbouring Illegal Migrants

CGI Samuel Amadu Basintale

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has secured the conviction of a Nigerian national, Mr. Promise Ebuorbo, for harbouring illegal migrants and remaining in the country without a permit.

The convict was arrested at Sampa Valley, Weija, together with four other Nigerian nationals, after intelligence revealed that he had housed ten (10) boys in a rented apartment and facilitated their involvement in online scams, defrauding innocent individuals of substantial sums of money.

Following investigations and prosecution, Promise Ebuorbo was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and fined 50 penalty units.

His four accomplices were also convicted and fined 100 penalty units each.

The Ghana Immigration Service has, in a release signed by its Head of Public Affairs, ACI Michael Amoako-Atta, reiterated its caution to landlords and property owners to diligently verify the immigration status of migrant tenants and offer accommodation to only legal residents.

Failure to do so, the Service stated, constitutes “a violation of laws prohibiting the harbouring of irregular migrants.

“GIS remains firmly committed to enforcing the nation’s immigration laws and protecting the public from transnational crimes, in collaboration with sister security agencies and international partners,” the released stressed.