Nana Akomea Denies Selling STC Land • ‘NDC Rather Did’

Nana Akomea

The immediate past Managing Director (MD) of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has described as ‘wicked lies’ an allegation that he sold the company’s land during his tenure.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show Tuesday, May 27, he was emphatic that he would have resisted any pressure to engage in such conduct.

Nana Akomea slammed the new Deputy MD of STC for peddling unimaginable and reckless falsehood about him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Akomea rather asserted that STC lands were sold before his tenure, during the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He cited STC lands including four acres at the STC head office sold to a company called BCM, four acres at Takoradi sold to Melcom, and even the official bungalow for the STC MD at Roman Ridge in Accra sold to Caitec, all before his tenure.

He said his administration engaged partners and investors to develop idle STC lands under rental agreements, which have secured financial gains for the company.

“Isn’t this better than the outright sales of STC lands as occurred in previous administrations under the watch of the NDC?” he quipped.

He has advised the newly appointed Deputy MD to stop whining about STC’s fleet of buses and work to secure the twenty new buses for which a large part payment had already been made.

The new Deputy MD, in an interview on Accra FM with Bobie Ansah, had sought to portray the company as “dead” and “gone” with no functioning buses and terminals.

Nana Akomea wondered how a “dead” and “gone” company, with no functioning buses and terminals, could regularly pay salaries for over 700 staff, including the new Deputy MD and the new staff they have added to the company’s payroll, in addition to servicing every month its debt to the bank.

Speaking on the same Accra FM last Monday with Bobie Ansah, Nana Akomea disclosed the company had made part payment for twenty new buses, which arrangement had stalled due to inaction on the part of the new Deputy MD.

He advised the Deputy MD to avoid fruitless propaganda and half truths about the company and previous management, which can be easily exposed.