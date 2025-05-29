Lamine Yamal Signs New Six-Year Deal With Barcelona After Historic Treble Season

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona have secured the long-term future of rising star Lamine Yamal, who has signed a new six-year contract that keeps him at the club until 2031.

The 17-year-old winger, who first made headlines with his debut at just 15 in 2023, enjoyed a sensational 2024/25 season, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists in 55 appearances as Barça clinched a domestic treble — winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup in manager Hansi Flick’s debut campaign.

The contract extension was signed in the presence of club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco on Tuesday. In a statement, the club hailed Yamal’s renewal as proof of “the solidity of Barça’s project,” calling his rise “one of the most remarkable in world football.”

A product of Barça’s famed La Masia academy, Yamal has already made 115 appearances, scoring 25 goals, and holds the record as the youngest scorer in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. He also became the youngest player to reach 100 games for the club.

Internationally, Yamal has earned 19 caps for Spain, playing a key role in their Euro 2024 triumph, including the 2-1 final win over England in Berlin.