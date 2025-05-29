Abdul Mumin Nominated For La Liga Goal Of The Season Award

Abdul Mumin

Ghana international Abdul Mumin is in the race for the 2024/25 La Liga Goal of the Season award following the completion of the campaign.

Mumin’s stunning goal against Osasuna at Vallecas is among nine goals chosen to compete for the award.

The 26-year-old’s strike in September was one of two goals he scored in the league this season before a knee injury prematurely ended his involvement in the campaign.

The left-footed belter came as an equaliser against Osasuna in a game Rayo Vallecano would eventually go on to win at home.

His other goal scored last season was against Real Madrid in a thrilling 3-3 draw at home.

Mumim made 24 league appearances in the just-ended season, scoring two and providing one assist as his side secured European football for next season.