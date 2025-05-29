P.K. Appiah Foundation Assists 37 Military Hospital With TB Centre

A scene during the inauguration

The P.K. Appiah Foundation has inaugurated a tuberculosis (TB) unit control centre it solely constructed for the 37 Military Hospital in Accra last Friday.

The unit is intended to address TB related challenges at the hospital.

The building consists of a screening, diagnostic, and treatment care unit.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at the hospital, the Executive Founder, Mr. Prosper Kwame Appiah said, “We thought it very important as a foundation to render our humanitarian support to the 37 Military Hospital.”

Mr. Appiah was optimistic that the establishment of the unit would go a long way in helping to curb TB as a health challenge at the hospital.

“I was touched by a call from Navy Captain Manu to put up a structure that would improve the health of patients at the hospital and Ghanaians at large,” he disclosed.

For her part, Navy Captain Harriet Manu of the 37 TB Centre thanked management and staff of the P.K. Appiah Foundation for the gesture, and was optimistic that the centre would positively assist their operations.

She acknowledged that the unit will help address more cases on tuberculosis reported at the facility.

Navy Captain Manu disclosed that the hospital recorded 144 cases of tuberculosis last year and dealt with 80 per cent of them.

BY George Clifford Owusu