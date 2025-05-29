5 Injured In Road Crash

The truck and one of the damaged cars

FIVE PEOPLE are seriously injured and 7 cars have been extensively damaged after a MAN Diesel articulator truck dangerously sped through several vehicles at Alonga Junction in Kumasi on Monday, May 26, 2025 at 2:30pm.

The injured persons, which included pedestrians and occupants of the mangled vehicles, have been identified as Rose Arhin, 48, Martha Owusu, 32, Stephen Osei Tutu, 45, Francis Sakyi Gyan, 38, and Stephen Amponsah, 35.

According to the Manhyia Divisional Police Command statement, which confirmed the accident, all the injured people have since been hospitalized at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Narrating how the accident happened, the police report said the articulator truck, registered AS 1129-T, loaded with 1,000 bags of maize, and driven by one Biiyuuk Konlan Godwin, 35, was from Tema and heading to Tanoso in Kumasi.

“On reaching a section of the road at Oforikrom, and was in the process of descending towards Anloga junction, suddenly, suspect driver veered off the road.

“He then entered the opposite lane, plough through stationary Nissan Almera taxi cab No. CR 564-13, Hyundai i10 taxi cab, Opel Astra taxi cab No. AS 9641-10, Toyota Yaris saloon car No. GS 2230-21, Nissan Micra taxi cab No. GR 5909-23, Yamouzine truck No. AW 1530-14, Daewoo Matiz taxi cab No. GG 2061-18 and Honda C-HR SUV No. AS 1690-24.

“The truck eventually fell upside down on the part of Anloga junction linking Asokwa motor truck road,” the police statement, which has been seen by the DAILY GUIDE disclosed.

The report noted that the aforementioned vehicles, which got extensively damaged, temporarily caused heavy vehicular traffic on the road before it was eventually towed to the police station for testing.

“Meantime, suspect driver, Biiyuuk Konlan Godwin, has been detained and efforts are being made to locate other drivers whose vehicles were involved in the accident to assist police investigations,” the report concluded.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi