Minority To Drag Foreign Minister To Parliament Over US Mission Closure

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minority in Parliament says it will summon the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to appear before the House to explain the controversial closure of Ghana’s embassy in Washington, D.C., following allegations of visa fraud.

Speaking at a press conference on behalf of the Minority, Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, described the minister’s actions as rash, undiplomatic, and damaging to Ghana’s international image.

He accused the Foreign Minister of grandstanding and rushing to social media and the press without first consulting Parliament or following proper diplomatic procedures.

“We, the Minority, will file a question on the floor of Parliament for the Minister to come and explain the circumstances surrounding this matter,” Mr. Jinapor said and added, “We fully support disciplinary action against anyone found guilty of wrongdoing, but this must be done with tact and within the bounds of diplomacy.”

Populism Over Diplomacy

The Minority expressed grave concern about what it called the minister’s “populist posturing” in handling a matter with serious diplomatic implications.

Mr. Jinapor, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo, argued that the closure of the embassy, Ghana’s key diplomatic outpost in the United States, was not only excessive but also cast a shadow over the entire Foreign Service and Ghana’s credibility abroad.

“This is not the first time an embassy staff anywhere in the world has been accused of misconduct. These matters are often resolved behind closed doors with quiet, tactful diplomacy, not public sensationalism,” he said.

The Minority said it was “utterly shocked and surprised” when it learned from media reports that the Washington mission had been closed, allegedly due to the actions of a single staff member accused of engaging in fraudulent activities.

“Not everyone in the mission is involved in fraud,” Mr. Jinapor stressed, quizzing, “So why paint the entire mission with one broad brush?”

He called the minister’s public announcements “unnecessary grandstanding” that undermines Ghana’s international reputation and sends the wrong signal to citizens and foreign partners alike.

Engagement with Parliament

Mr. Jinapor also criticised the minister’s failure to consult the Foreign Affairs Committee before making such a far-reaching decision. He urged the ministry to improve its engagement with Parliament going forward.

“We’ve engaged the chairman of the committee, and even some Majority members admit they were unaware of the Minister’s decision,” he revealed. “This cannot continue.”

The Minority believes the Foreign Minister must learn to distinguish between opposition activism and government diplomacy, especially now that he holds one of the most sensitive portfolios in the executive branch.

“President Mahama has only been in office for a few months, and perhaps some are still adjusting from the opposition style of politics,” Mr. Jinapor said, adding, “But foreign policy requires restraint, tact, and maturity.”

Broader Concerns

The press conference also touched on other issues plaguing the Foreign Ministry, including controversies over passport processing times, the rollout of chip-embedded passports, and service delivery at embassies.

MP Jinapor called on the minister to raise Ghana’s flag on the global stage rather than “lower it with poor judgment.”

“We want the Minister to take a step back, engage Parliament more, and conduct Ghana’s foreign policy in a way that enhances – not tarnishes – our image,” he intimated.

The Minority urged the minister to appear before Parliament as soon as possible, and pledged to pursue answers through formal parliamentary procedures if necessary.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House