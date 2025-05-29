Lekzy DeComic Grabs Comedy Awards

Lekzy DeComic

The much-anticipated Ghana Comedy Awards has been held with lots of glitz, glamour and humour from Ghana’s best comedians.

Every year, the Ghana Comedy Awards are held with the goal of recognisng notable individuals and celebrating humour in Ghana.

For the second consecutive time, Ghanaian comedian Lekzy DeComic has won the ultimate award at the 2025 Ghana Comedy Awards.

The Comedian of the Year award solidifies his position as one of Ghana’s leading comedians.

He also took home the award for Best Comic MC of the Year, showcasing his versatility and dynamic stage presence.

Some of his notable achievements that likely contributed to these wins include headlining comedy shows: Lekzy DeComic headlined three comedy shows, demonstrating his ability to draw large audiences and deliver high-quality performances.

He also hosted corporate events in Ghana and other African countries, highlighting his professionalism and adaptability in different settings.

Lekzy DeComic was part of performers of a comedy show in America, and other African countries. These have helped increase his popularity and recognition across the continent.

Speaking from South Africa, he thanked Ghanaians and the world for believing in his craft and coming around when he’s billed on a show.

He also promised to do more in the years ahead to put smiles on the faces of his fans.

His wins are a testament to his consistency, creativity, and growing influence in the comedy scene. Lekzy DeComic’s success has not only entertained the nation but also elevated the Ghanaian comedy industry to new heights.