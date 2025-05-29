Speaker Disappointed In MPs Over Insult To Zanetor

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has rebuked Members of Parliament (MPs) after expressing deep disappointment over their failure to identify the individual responsible for making an offensive comment directed at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, during the previous sitting of the House.

In a visibly emotional address on the floor, Speaker Bagbin decried what he described as a troubling lack of accountability among legislators. He reminded MPs that although he was outside the country when the incident occurred, the matter remains unresolved and continues to stain the dignity of Parliament.

“To be frank with you, I am very disappointed with all of you,” Mr. Bagbin stated, and continued, “A member seated in this House, with colleagues around, made an unparliamentary remark, and yet none of you can identify who said it; not even those sitting closest to the individual.”

Speaker Bagbin questioned how, in a chamber equipped with multiple security cameras and CCTV coverage, no single MP or technical system could capture or confirm the source of the insult.

He noted that the offensive statement was made twice, and even the Minority Leader turned to look in the direction it came from, yet silence and denial prevail.

“The person spoke not once, but twice,” Mr. Bagbin emphasised, and added, “And still, no one can identify them? I am really, very disappointed.”

Speaker Vows

The Speaker confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing, but signaled his intent to take decisive action once the final report is presented.

“You can be sure I will go the full length to implement the law. This could happen to any of you, and that is why it must not be ignored,” he warned.

He reminded MPs that Parliament is not a place for impunity and political gamesmanship, but a chamber of constitutional responsibility.

Referring to Article 106(14) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates that bills introduced by or on behalf of the President must not remain in committee for more than three months, Mr. Bagbin urged all committee chairs to take their duties seriously and meet legislative deadlines.

Parliament Must Regain Public Trust

Speaker Bagbin stressed that Parliament remains one of the country’s most dependable pillars of democracy and must live up to its historic legacy.

He warned that the institution is under public scrutiny, especially during challenging times marked by economic pressures and social tensions.

“Ghanaians are watching our every step – not out of curiosity, but because they know the decisions taken here affect their lives, livelihoods, and the nation’s future,” he said.

Calling on MPs to uphold ethical leadership and purpose, Mr. Bagbin reminded them of their duty to represent the people’s hopes, not just party interests.

“This chamber is not a theatre for distractions or delay. It is a platform for governance and accountability. Duty calls, and we must respond,” he declared.

Background of the Incident

The offensive comment targeting Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings reportedly came from the backbench of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a debate marking the 60th anniversary of Dr. J.B. Danquah’s death in February. Despite public condemnation and a one-week ultimatum issued by the Speaker, the individual responsible has yet to come forward.

Speaker Bagbin signaled that Parliament was bracing for consequences, and urged MPs to restore integrity to the House and live up to the expectations of the Ghanaian people.

“We must respect each other and work together as members of the same family,” he concluded, pointing out, “If we fail to act, we risk losing the trust of those we were elected to serve.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House