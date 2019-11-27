St John’s Hospital Wins West African Award

The St John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre, an Accra-based facility, has been awarded for excellent in fertility healthcare services in the country by the West African Clinical Alliance.

The West African Clinical Alliance presented the hospital with the prestigious Most Promising Hospital in Fertility and Women Wellness award for its exceptional fertility practices during the 3rd West African Clinical Alliance Award held in Accra.

Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of St John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre, Maame Yaa Antwi, received the award on behalf of her outfit.

She commended organisers of the award scheme for recognizing their hard work.

The CEO further expressed her gratitude to the general public for continually patronizing the services of St John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre over the years.

About St John’s Hospital

St John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre is an ultramodern medical facility that was established as a private healthcare facility on 23rd November 2012. It is located at the Tantra-Hills roundabout, adjacent the Goil Filling Station, Accra-Ghana.

The services it provides include; Gynecology, Urology, Dietician Clinic, X-Ray & Ultrasound, Physiotherapy, E.N.T, Pediatrics, Dentistry, Child Welfare Clinic, Pharmacy, Physician Clinic, Surgical Clinic

The vision of St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre is to be a center of excellence through providing quality Primary, Reproductive and Child Health Care to improve health outcomes and status of everyone for a healthy community.

Their mission is to contribute to the development of the community and the local health industry through access to quality health care for all people living in the Greater Accra Region through a skilled and passionate team of professionals.