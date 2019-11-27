APA Calls for AGA Concession Protection

Thomas Akwasi Aboagye (middle) with other executive members

A PRESSURE group, Adansiman Progressive Association (APA) has called for greater protection for the concession of the Obuasi Mine of AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) after it was invaded for a third time this year by some illegal miners.

The mine, which was revived early this year by government in collaboration with management of the company, has been redeveloped in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s campaign pledge to the people of Obuasi in 2016.

It is the expectation of the President that the redevelopment project will help transform Obuasi and bring it at par with well-developed mining communities in other parts of the world.

In order to help AGA secure the needed investment for the redevelopment project, government had to provide a number of fiscal incentives and guarantee the stability of the project against changes in the legal environment, especially in the early years of the mine’s operations.

The group said these incentives and investments must not be allowed to go waste and bring the mine to its knees again, asserting that its watch on the AGA had revealed encroachment at the “Akatekyireso” section of the concession by illegal miners working for some government officials.

National Organiser of the association, Thomas Akwasi Aboagye told the media at a press conference in Obuasi on Tuesday alledged that the masterminds are the Chief Executives of Adansi North and Amansie Central Districts.

According to him, the involvement of government officials in the illegal mining activities at the Akatakyireso section of the concession has angered a lot of people, particularly members of the Adansiman Progressive Association.

Mr Aboagye said talks were already under way between the management and other stakeholders to expose any government officials, who are collaborating with galamsey operators to undermine the operations of AGA.

He stated that the Association is looking to the National Security to put up a discreet security cameras to deter encroachment on the concession in the name of community mining programme.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Obuasi