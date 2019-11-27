40 Zongo Students Leave For Medical Study In Cuba

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The 40 students from Ghana’s Zongo and Inner Cities selected to undergo further medical studies in Cuba are set to for their academic pursuit.

They are the first batch of students from the Zongo and Inner Cities to pursue their medical studies in Cuba.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced this when he addressed the annual celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad in New Fadama Accra.

He said gender parity was ensured in the selection of the students to be trained as medical doctors, with a selection of 20 males and 20 females for the trip.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is committed to helping boost the Human Resource capacity of less privileged communities.

It will be recalled that the Government of Cuba accepted to train 40 brilliant but needy medical students a year from Zongo, inner-city and other deprived communities in Ghana following a proposal by Dr Bawumia, to the Government of Cuba to extend the special arrangement between the two countries for the training of health personnel in deprived communities.

Vice President Bawumia made the proposal when he held bilateral talks with the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel as part of a two-day official visit to the Caribbean country this year.

The President of Cuba noted that over the years the government of Cuba has tried to demystify the training of doctors by making sure the study of medicine is not the preserve of the elite.

Dr. Bawumia as this year’s annual celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad thanked the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu for helping to forster peace in Ghana and embodying the true values of Islam.

He praised the Chief Imam for extending a hand of friendship and unity to the Christian faith by visiting a church which earned him international recognition.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri