St. Louis Dominates Ashanti Region HD+ Kids Armwrestling

Armwrestling boss (3rd L) with the winners. INSET: Dr Likee (R) with an opponent in a shadow pulling

It was more like a host and win for St. Louis Senior High School as they grabbed five of the nine available female slots in the Ashanti Regional qualifier of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II held in the school. The female heavyweight category was fully dominated by St. Louis as all three winners were from the school.

National Champion, Mariam Yussif, emerged winner in the category followed by Africa gold medalist, Mary-Ann Abagale, with Amy Ama Engison placing third to book a place in the national championship to be held later in the year.

In the middleweight girls’ division, Matilda Abu-Bonsrah of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School finished first followed by Jessica Amafo from St. Louis SHS, with Benedicta Arhin also from Kumasi Anglican finishing third.

Felicia Akaba from KNUST Senior High School won the girls’ lightweight category after defeating St. Louis’ Margaret Ylekawonaa who came second, and Amanda Owusu Kumi of T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School placed third in the category.

However, in the boys’ lightweight category, Musah Haziz from Sakafia Senior High School emerged champion followed by Isaac Quansah and Aduko Adombila both from Weweso M/A who finished second and third respectively.

Stephen Donkor from Kumasi Anglican came third in the boys’ middleweight while Issahak Abdul Rahman from Fomena AMASS came second, with Bernard Anewabah of Sakafia SHS placing first.

Africa medalist, Oliver Adam, who was discovered in season one, defended his title by winning the boys’ heavyweight category after a fierce arm battle with Masawudu Mohammed from T. I. Ahmadiyya. Jonas Akanpoopa from Kumasi Anglican finished third.

Thousands of students and members of the public thronged the St. Louis Assembly Hall last Saturday to have a feel of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Experience.

The fully packed hall had what was described as a ‘sportainment’, a fusion of sports and entertainment. Wonderful talents were on display and there was a special appearance by the Kumericans led by Dr. Likee, also known as Akabenezer.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling will make a last stop in the Western Region on Saturday August 19, 2023 before the finals in September this year.

The event, being sponsored by SES HD+ Ghana Limited and powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, is also supported by GNTV Junior, Joy Prime, ETV Ghana, Woezor TV and 442 Media Production.

